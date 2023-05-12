Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.80. 222,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,337. The firm has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

