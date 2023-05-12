Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 1,015 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 680,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,614. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.