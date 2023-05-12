Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $3.58 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $121.26. The company had a trading volume of 751,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,954. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

