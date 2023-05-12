Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $1.57 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 2,670,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,979,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

