Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 3,472,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,363,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

