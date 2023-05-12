Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.30

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and traded as low as $8.53. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 31,613 shares.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.3628 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.