Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 535,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,496,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

