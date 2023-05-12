Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HNRG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.63. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 226,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 81,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

