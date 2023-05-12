GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.48 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $30.48 million and $1,967.46 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003406 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

