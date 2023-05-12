GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.28.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.