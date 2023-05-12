Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

