Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €31.70 ($34.84) and last traded at €31.60 ($34.73). 35,497 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.20 ($34.29).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

