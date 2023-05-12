Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,585 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.62. 20,670,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892,028. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

