Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Up 10%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

