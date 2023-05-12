Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Ryan Levenson Purchases 66,000 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Levenson bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 407,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 404,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,609,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after buying an additional 563,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

