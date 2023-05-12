Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 2,008 shares.The stock last traded at $7.92 and had previously closed at $7.49.

Gray Television Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $735.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

