Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.03.
Grasim Industries Company Profile
Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.
