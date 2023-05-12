Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 22,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 3,872.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,650 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 666,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 36.99%.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

