GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.0% per year over the last three years. GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF remained flat at $4.16 during midday trading on Friday. 110,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in GrafTech International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $60,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

