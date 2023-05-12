GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.80 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.09-$0.21 EPS.

GoPro Stock Performance

GPRO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 455,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $600.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GoPro

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GoPro news, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at $502,547.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,012 shares of company stock worth $1,011,455. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GoPro by 644.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GoPro by 127.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.