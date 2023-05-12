Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the April 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goodness Growth Trading Down 12.9 %

GDNSF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.19. 104,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,959. Goodness Growth has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities, and manufacturing cannabis products in environmentally friendly greenhouses. It operates through the following product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible, and Topicals. The Inhalable segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates, distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens, cartridges, pre-rolls, and distillate syringes.

