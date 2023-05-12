Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glucose Health Price Performance

Shares of Glucose Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

