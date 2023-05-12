Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 47.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

SELF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 20,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $57.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.21. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.63%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

