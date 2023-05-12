Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,296,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 658,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 9,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

