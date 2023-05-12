Gibson Capital LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 994,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

