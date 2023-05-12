Gibson Capital LLC Sells 6,334 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.91. 78,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,483. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $197.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.64.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.