Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,694,250 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

