Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Shares Down 6.5%

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 357,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,221,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GETR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Getaround in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Getaround in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Getaround Stock Up 45.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Getaround

About Getaround

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

Further Reading

