Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Director Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Geron Stock Up 2.5 %
GERN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 7,093,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.92. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
