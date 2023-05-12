Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Director Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Geron Stock Up 2.5 %

GERN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 7,093,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.92. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 910,697 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

