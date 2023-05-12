George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$183.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank to C$183.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $126.05 on Monday. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

