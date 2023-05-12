General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.