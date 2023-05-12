Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 260.4% in April

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 0.4 %

GELYY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

