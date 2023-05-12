Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 260.4% in April

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 0.4 %
GELYY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.