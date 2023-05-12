FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By KeyCorp

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $14.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.30. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Shares of WAT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,855. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.58. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $262.74 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Waters by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

