FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Issued By Barrington Research

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.56. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. Standex International has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 7.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 47.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

