FUNToken Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $54.35 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

