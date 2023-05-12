Frontier Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

