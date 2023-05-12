Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading 18.2% Higher

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 119,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 34,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fremont Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.