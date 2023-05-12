FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Saturday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

