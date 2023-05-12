FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.
RAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Saturday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
