Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Lowered by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

FCX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,741,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

