Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,283,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

BKNG traded down $17.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,639.27. 92,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,535. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,731.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,592.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,304.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

