Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.32. 937,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,856. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

