Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 15,636 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.