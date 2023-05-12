Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

