Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRIVF remained flat at $0.83 during trading on Friday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (FRIVF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.