Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRIVF remained flat at $0.83 during trading on Friday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square.

