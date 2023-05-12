Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 6.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 3,305,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,809,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

