Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,190,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the previous session’s volume of 536,590 shares.The stock last traded at $45.49 and had previously closed at $45.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 191,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,432,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

