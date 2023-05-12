Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

