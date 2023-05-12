Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.30.
Fortinet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
