Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Down 87.9% in April

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIAC. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,126,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 661,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 537,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC raised its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition by 142.9% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIAC remained flat at $10.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

