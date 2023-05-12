Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 306,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

