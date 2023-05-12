Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 4,625 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 454,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,888,747.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Flywire Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 1,568,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
