Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 4,625 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 454,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,888,747.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 1,568,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

